Position Rankings: Quarter-season All-Pro team

The video to right displays Rodgers' ridiculous arm talent (sheer velocity, release, touch and ball placement), which no other quarterback can match. Beyond throwing ability, Rodgers ranks second in each of ESPN's running and scrambling metrics. Beyond the uncanny knack for extending plays and rushing for key first downs, Rodgers offers coach-like pre- and post-snap recognition that has enabled him to force defensive penalties through hard counts (offsides) and quick snaps (12 men on the field). Enjoy Rodgers at his peak because there is a Michael Jordan-like unshakeable confidence allowing him to envision possibilities and interrogate limits that other quarterbacks don't even think to explore.