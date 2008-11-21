Portis limited in practice, listed as questionable

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis was limited in practice Friday with his sprained knee and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Coach Jim Zorn said Portis will be a game-time decision, although Portis has given every indication that he will play. He ran for 68 yards on 15 carries in last week's game against the Dallas Cowboys despite not practicing at all.
"Clinton is game-time because he's really not full speed," Zorn said.
Receiver Antwaan Randle El is also questionable with a sprained ankle.
"He was a little ginger," Zorn said, "but I think by game time he'll be ready to go."
Linebacker Marcus Washington (sprained ankle) has already been ruled out for Sunday. Defensive tackle Anthony Montgomery (Achilles) is also questionable.
The Redskins flew to Seattle after practice to give them a full day to recover from the long flight before Sunday's game.
