Portis leaves Cincinnati without a contract offer

The Cincinnati Bengals worked out veteran running backs Clinton Portis and Larry Johnson on Tuesday as they look to shore up their backfield in light of Cedric Benson's possible three-game suspension, according to a league source.
Portis took a physical following his workout but left Cincinnati without a contract offer, a league source said.
Benson traveled to New York City on Tuesday to appeal his suspension for an offseason arrest on an assault charge, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, and it would behoove the Bengals to find a replacement back to pair with Bernard Scott should Benson lose his appeal.
Portis, who has worked out for at least five teams including the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins after being released by the Washington in February, played in five games for the Redskins in 2010, rushing for 227 yards and two touchdowns while battling a torn groin muscle.