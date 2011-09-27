Portis leaves Cincinnati without a contract offer

Published: Sep 27, 2011 at 07:18 AM

The Cincinnati Bengals worked out veteran running backs Clinton Portis and Larry Johnson on Tuesday as they look to shore up their backfield in light of Cedric Benson's possible three-game suspension, according to a league source.

Portis took a physical following his workout but left Cincinnati without a contract offer, a league source said.

Benson traveled to New York City on Tuesday to appeal his suspension for an offseason arrest on an assault charge, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, and it would behoove the Bengals to find a replacement back to pair with Bernard Scott should Benson lose his appeal.

Portis, who has worked out for at least five teams including the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins after being released by the Washington in February, played in five games for the Redskins in 2010, rushing for 227 yards and two touchdowns while battling a torn groin muscle.

Johnson was released from the Dolphins on Sept. 20.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 12

Can you play both AFC East defenses taking on New York offenses? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 12 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 12

Which kickers are running hot right now? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 12 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 12

Will Isaiah Likely pick up where Mark Andrews left off? Do we now have two must-start tight ends named Dalton? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 12 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 12

Should you play Indianapolis' receiving duo against Tampa Bay's secondary? With a new offensive coordinator, are Steelers wideouts poised to make noise? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 12 of the NFL fantasy football season.