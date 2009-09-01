Portis has more words for Riggins, whose Redskins record he's chasing

"The idea for him to be a legend, and to hate as much as he hate," Portis said. "To be upset that I'm on his tracks, for the comments or the ill will that he has toward me and don't know me. You know, it's crazy. You did your thing. The people around here love you, and I'm not trying to replace you. I don't want to be you. Your background check and my background check are totally different, so I really don't feel like he can comment on nothing I do."