Portis cleared to play football after missing 2011 season

A handful of teams have expressed interest in veteran running back Clinton Portis, his agent said Thursday.
Jason Fletcher said meetings with those teams have been scheduled to take place in Indianapolis during next week's 2012 NFL Scouting Combine.
Fletcher said Portis is eager to return to the NFL after not playing during the 2011 season, and playing in five games in 2010. Portis also has been medically cleared by private doctors to return to football, Fletcher said.
Portis, in a phone interview with NFL.com, said that after being released by the Redskins in 2011, he struggled with the idea of playing again because he "was heartbroken." However, he said that he's regained his passion and wants another shot.
"I'm ready to go back, ready to work things out and I'm open to idea of going out to prove that I can still play," Portis said. "I just turned 30 and with nine years in the NFL and six 1,000-yard seasons that's enough right there to show what I can do. I'm just ready to go prove to whatever team that's ready and willing to open the doors to go out and prove it."
Portis has played nine seasons with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins, totaling more than 1,200 rushing yards in six seasons. Injuries limited him to eight games in 2009 and five in 2010.