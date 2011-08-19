Portis, Clayton latest free agents to work out for Patriots

The Patriots, who have signed a number of big-name veteran free agents during the offseason, worked out running back Clinton Portis and wide receiver Mark Clayton on Friday, NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reported.
Portis, who will turn 30 next month, is coming off two injury-riddled seasons with the Washington Redskins, but he maintains he still can help a team now that he's healthy. He has said it's his first choice to join a contender.
The Patriots don't initially appear to be the most logical suitor for Portis, with a crowded backfield including BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Danny Woodhead, Kevin Faulk, Sammy Morris and rookie draft picks Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen.
The Patriots also have been doing their due diligence at receiver after acquiring Chad Ochocinco in a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals. Clayton, who's recovering from a season-ending knee injury, was off to a fast start with the St. Louis Rams last season with 23 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a torn patella tendon in Week 5.
Clayton, a former first-round draft pick, spent his first five NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Patriotsalso announced Friday the signing of safety James Ihedigbo, who played the last three seasons with the New York Jets.