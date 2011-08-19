Portis, Clayton latest free agents to work out for Patriots

Published: Aug 19, 2011 at 11:33 AM

The New England Patriots are leaving no stone unturned in the free-agent market.

The Patriots, who have signed a number of big-name veteran free agents during the offseason, worked out running back Clinton Portis and wide receiver Mark Clayton on Friday, NFL Network's Michael Lombardi reported.

Portis, who will turn 30 next month, is coming off two injury-riddled seasons with the Washington Redskins, but he maintains he still can help a team now that he's healthy. He has said it's his first choice to join a contender.

The Patriots don't initially appear to be the most logical suitor for Portis, with a crowded backfield including BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Danny Woodhead, Kevin Faulk, Sammy Morris and rookie draft picks Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen.

The Patriots also have been doing their due diligence at receiver after acquiring Chad Ochocinco in a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals. Clayton, who's recovering from a season-ending knee injury, was off to a fast start with the St. Louis Rams last season with 23 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a torn patella tendon in Week 5.

Clayton, a former first-round draft pick, spent his first five NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriotsalso announced Friday the signing of safety James Ihedigbo, who played the last three seasons with the New York Jets.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

news

Aidan Hutchinson, Lions agree to terms on $35.7M rookie contract

Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions agreed to terms Monday on his rookie deal, per his agent, Mike McCartney. Hutchinson's four-year deal is worth $35,713,388 and includes a $23,153,372 signing bonus.

news

Next Woman Up: Mindy Black, Director of Performance Nutrition for the Jacksonville Jaguars

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Mindy Black discusses growing the organization's nutrition department, the importance of educating rookie classes from the jump and more.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW