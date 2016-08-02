Porter: Steelers' Dupree, Jones can each get 10+ sacks

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had a single player record double-digit sacks since 2010, six seasons ago, when LaMarr Woodley and James Harrison both topped 10 quarterback takedowns.
Linebackers coach Joey Porter believes both Jarvis Jones and Bud Dupree can go for 10 sacks in 2016.
"If (Jones) stays healthy, I still see him being a guy who can give you double-digit sacks. I really do," Porter told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
He doubled down on Dupree: "I'm expecting double-digit sacks out of him, too."
Porter said he expects to use a rotation less this season than last year, when Harrison and Arthur Moats saw plenty of snaps in place of their younger counterparts.
"Last year, a lot of times I pulled (Dupree) out of the game, a learning experience," Porter said. "I can't really justify myself doing that now. If those guys are out there doing it and they know the defense, there's no reason to pull them."
It's easy to project in camp that the young, former first-round picks will play heavily and produce like we haven't seen out of Steelers pass rushers in more than half a decade. It will be harder once games actually start.
Harrison, a seemingly ageless veteran, will still see plenty of snaps, particularly in passing downs, which means either Jones or Dupree will come off the field more than Porter hopes. Given Dupree's upside and production as a rookie, we'd expect Jones to be the one conceding snaps.
Porter believes the Steelers declining Jones' fifth-year option, after three mostly disappointing years, could be the push needed for the former first-round selection.
"We're going to light the fire under you to see where you stand. Like, we need to see it; this is year four," Porter said of the team's decision.
If Jones, who has never earned more than two sacks in any season, comes close to getting to double-digits, consider that fire lit.