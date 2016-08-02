Around the NFL

Porter: Steelers' Dupree, Jones can each get 10+ sacks

Published: Aug 02, 2016 at 01:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had a single player record double-digit sacks since 2010, six seasons ago, when LaMarr Woodley and James Harrison both topped 10 quarterback takedowns.

Linebackers coach Joey Porter believes both Jarvis Jones and Bud Dupree can go for 10 sacks in 2016.

"If (Jones) stays healthy, I still see him being a guy who can give you double-digit sacks. I really do," Porter told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

He doubled down on Dupree: "I'm expecting double-digit sacks out of him, too."

Porter said he expects to use a rotation less this season than last year, when Harrison and Arthur Moats saw plenty of snaps in place of their younger counterparts.

"Last year, a lot of times I pulled (Dupree) out of the game, a learning experience," Porter said. "I can't really justify myself doing that now. If those guys are out there doing it and they know the defense, there's no reason to pull them."

It's easy to project in camp that the young, former first-round picks will play heavily and produce like we haven't seen out of Steelers pass rushers in more than half a decade. It will be harder once games actually start.

Harrison, a seemingly ageless veteran, will still see plenty of snaps, particularly in passing downs, which means either Jones or Dupree will come off the field more than Porter hopes. Given Dupree's upside and production as a rookie, we'd expect Jones to be the one conceding snaps.

Porter believes the Steelers declining Jones' fifth-year option, after three mostly disappointing years, could be the push needed for the former first-round selection.

"We're going to light the fire under you to see where you stand. Like, we need to see it; this is year four," Porter said of the team's decision.

If Jones, who has never earned more than two sacks in any season, comes close to getting to double-digits, consider that fire lit.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers list Mitch Trubisky No. 1 on depth chart; QB also named a team captain

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their unofficial depth chart for Week 1, and Mitchell Trubisky is listed as their starting quarterback.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson (Achilles) will play Sunday vs. Commanders

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that James Robinson will "definitely" play in Jacksonville's Week 1 game at Washington on Sunday.

news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says QB Zach Wilson (knee) has chance to start Sunday vs. Ravens

Jets QB Zach Wilson went through a workout on Monday and has a chance to be ready to start in Sunday's regular-season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday.

news

Giants OC Mike Kafka, not HC Brian Daboll, to call plays during 2022 season

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that assistant coach Mike Kafka will call plays this season.

news

Commanders hire four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan as assistant defensive line coach

Ryan Kerrigan, the four-time Pro Bowler from Purdue, has been named assistant defensive line coach for the Washington Commanders, the team announced Monday.

news

Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return by early November following foot surgery

The Saints received good news following Trevor Penning's foot surgery: The rookie tackle has a chance to be ready to return by early November, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Former Eagles, Bears OT Jason Peters signing with Cowboys

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract less than one week before the start of the 2022 regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen not focused on what ifs ahead of 2022 season: 'You can't live looking in the past'

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen intends to stay focused on the task at hand rather than last season's shortcomings while witnessing the Los Angeles Rams raise their championship banner in Thursday's season opener.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: 'The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not satisfied with winning the receiving triple crown in 2021, and he's dedicated himself to being faster and stronger than last year as the team pursues another championship.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE