Porter set to renew feud with Winslow

Published: Oct 10, 2007 at 11:18 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Joey Porter has two victories, a fine and plenty of headlines to show for his feud with Kellen Winslow, which resumes this week.

"It has kind of been one-sided," Porter said Wednesday. "I've never lost to him. It's like me picking on my little brother."

While playing for Pittsburgh, Porter drew a $10,000 fine from the NFL when he made a derogatory slur questioning the Cleveland tight end's sexual orientation following a game last season.

Porter is now with the Miami Dolphins, who play Sunday at Cleveland.

Winslow twice faced Porter's Steelers, and the Browns lost both games. Porter anticipates that this week's showdown between the two players won't amount to much.

"He's a receiver, really," Porter said. "He's not a tight end, because he's not going to block anybody. I'm not knocking his game; he's a receiver.

"If you ask me who's going to win the Joey Porter-Kellen Winslow battle: Me. He's not going to block me and stop me from doing anything I'm going to do."

