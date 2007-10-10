Porter set to renew feud with Winslow

DAVIE, Fla. -- Joey Porter has two victories, a fine and plenty of headlines to show for his feud with Kellen Winslow, which resumes this week.
"It has kind of been one-sided," Porter said Wednesday. "I've never lost to him. It's like me picking on my little brother."
While playing for Pittsburgh, Porter drew a $10,000 fine from the NFL when he made a derogatory slur questioning the Cleveland tight end's sexual orientation following a game last season.
"He's a receiver, really," Porter said. "He's not a tight end, because he's not going to block anybody. I'm not knocking his game; he's a receiver.
"If you ask me who's going to win the Joey Porter-Kellen Winslow battle: Me. He's not going to block me and stop me from doing anything I'm going to do."
