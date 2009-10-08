Porter back at practice for Dolphins after sitting out for two weeks

DAVIE, Fla. -- Linebacker Joey Porter and two other injured Miami Dolphins defenders returned to practice in preparation for Monday night's game against the New York Jets.
Ready to talk the talk
Porter, linebacker Akin Ayodele and defensive end Phillip Merling all were in pads Thursday after sitting out the previous day's workouts.
Porter was limited but did "a good amount of work," Dolphins coach Tony Sparano said. It was the first practice in nearly two weeks for Porter, who missed Sunday's victory over the Buffalo Bills with a sore right hamstring.
"Whenever you're hurt, you realize how much you really miss the game," Porter said. "To go out there, to run around with the guys and put my pads back on definitely feels better than it did sitting on the sideline watching."
Merling, who hurt his left ankle during the fourth quarter of the game against the Bills, also was limited. Ayodele returned after being sidelined by a sore back.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press