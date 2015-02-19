Pool recovery: Water exercises for maximum growth

Here at the Fischer Institute in Phoenix, Ariz., I had the opportunity and pleasure of training 14 of next year's NFL stars as they prepared for the 2015 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Each day my staff and I placed a high physical demand on their bodies with speed training, power development, skill training and much, much more. Their ability to recover daily and be able to fully participate each minute of each workout is critical for their ability to score well at the combine. This means that all of the recovery strategies must be practiced daily in order for this to occur. This article will look at pool recovery strategies.