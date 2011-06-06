Ponder's high-draft status shouldn't prevent play at McNabb

I have heard all the muttering about Ponder being the starter for Week 1, but I don't buy it. Not just because of the inability to get a team practice together last week, but what it signifies: just how far a kid like Ponder must come without any of the typical teaching -- on and off the field -- during a normal NFL offseason. Heck, the quarterback doesn't even know who everybody is. He'll be learning names and faces, and trying to digest an entire playbook and adjust to the speed of the game with just a few short weeks to sort it all out.