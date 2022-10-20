Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023 finalists

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday the eight finalists for the Class of 2023.

The eight finalists are former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, former NFL linebacker Rey Mauluga, former NFL offensive lineman Chris Kemoeatu, former NFL quarterback Tony Banks, former NFL offensive lineman Harry Montague-Field, former NFL offensive lineman Larry Warford and contributor Dr. Edison Miyawaki.

Montague-Field was the first player of Polynesian ancestry to play in the NFL.

Three inductees will be announced on Nov. 1