Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023 finalists

Published: Oct 20, 2022 at 12:05 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday the eight finalists for the Class of 2023.

The eight finalists are former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, former NFL linebacker Rey Mauluga, former NFL offensive lineman Chris Kemoeatu, former NFL quarterback Tony Banks, former NFL offensive lineman Harry Montague-Field, former NFL offensive lineman Larry Warford and contributor Dr. Edison Miyawaki.

Montague-Field was the first player of Polynesian ancestry to play in the NFL.

Three inductees will be announced on Nov. 1

"We congratulate the Class of 2023 Finalists and look forward to welcoming three of these legends into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame," Jesse Sapolu, chairman and co-founder of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, said in a statement. "Each Finalist is an inspiration within the Polynesian community."

