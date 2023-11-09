Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame on Thursday announced its Class of 2023 inductees: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Reno Mahe and Domata Peko.

"On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, we congratulate the Class of 2024," said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame chairman, co-founder and inductee said in a statement on Thursday. "These men represent the very best of our Polynesian people and we look forward to celebrating this recognition with them and their families in January."

Johnson played college football at the University of Miami and was a member of the 1991 Hurricanes national championship team that beat Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. Johnson went undrafted in the 1995 NFL Draft, and he briefly signed with the CFL's Calgary Stampede before pursuing a career in professional wrestling where he eventually became one of the most successful and famous wrestlers ever. Johnson has since transitioned into movies and TV, starring in The Fast and The Furious franchise, Ballers among other projects. Johnson also purchased the XFL in 2020.

Mahe played five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2003 to 2007. Mahe, who played college football at BYU, primarily acted as a returner in the NFL and his 12.8 yards per punt return average led the league in 2005.

Peko spent 15 seasons in the NFL, 11 of which with the Cincinnati Bengals. Peko, selected in the fourth round of the 2006 draft, started 194 of 214 games during his career as totaled 20 stacks.