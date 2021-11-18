Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces 2022 class

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame on Thursday announced its Class of 2022 inductees: Malcom Floyd, Mike Iupati and Tom Kaulukukui.

"On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, we congratulate the Class of 2022," PFHOF chairman, co-founder and inductee Jesse Sapolu said. "Their accomplishments on and off the field showcase the best of our Polynesian community."

Floyd, who's of Samoan ancestry, played 11 years in the NFL, all with the San Diego Chargers. He tallied 321 catches, 5,550 yards, and 34 touchdowns, making him one of the franchise's all-time leading receivers. He was a two-time All-Mountain West selection at the University of Wyoming.

Iupati, also of Samoan ancestry, played 11 years with the 49ers, Cardinals and Seahawks. The standout guard earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections (2012-15) and was an All-Pro (2012). The 2010 first-round pick was a consensus All-American selection at the University of Idaho.

Kaulukukui, who's of Hawaiian ancestry, was the first University of Hawaii athlete to earn All-American recognition in football led the school to a 34-18-3 record over six seasons, all of which made him a charter member of the National Football Hall of Fame Association.