Polynesian Bowl to be broadcast live in prime time on NFL Network

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today that the Polynesian Bowl, presented by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, will be broadcast live in prime time on NFL Network on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET (4 p.m. HT). The game is played at Kūnuiākea Stadium on the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Campus.

"This is a significant milestone and recognition for the Polynesian community to have the Polynesian Bowl broadcast live in primetime on NFL Network," said San Francisco 49ers four-time Super Bowl Champion Jesse Sapolu, chairman & co-founder of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. "We thank Commissioner Goodell and the National Football League owners for their commitment to sharing our culture. It's Friday night football in Hawai'i!"

"We are excited to broadcast the Polynesian Bowl exclusively on NFL Network," said Mark Quenzel, NFL Senior Vice President, Head of Content. "The impact of the Polynesian community throughout the National Football League is profound and extensive, and we look forward to providing a platform for the next generation of Polynesian talent to showcase their skills and talent."

The Polynesian Bowl is a premier all-star game played annually in Honolulu, Hawai'i that features 100 of the nation's top ranked high school seniors of Polynesian and non-Polynesian ancestry alike – many whom have gone on to play in the NFL. The game has become the most sought-after all-star football invitation -- a rapid rise from its inaugural game in 2017. This past January, top ranked 2022 player Travis Hunter participated in the game and was named Offensive MVP. Major partners include Microsoft Surface Pro, adidas, BodyArmor, Riddell, CrossCountry Mortgage, Friends of Hawai'i Charities, Hawaiian Airlines, HBCTC and Hawaii News Now.