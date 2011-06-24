Police say Jets' Edwards not injured in minor car accident

DETROIT -- Authorities say New York Jets wide receiver Braylon Edwards was involved in a minor car crash on the Detroit River island park of Belle Isle.
Officer Phillip Cook said Edwards, a former University of Michigan standout, was driving a two-seat sports car with an unidentified passenger about 3:40 a.m. ET on Friday when he lost control, drove off the road and into a pylon. Neither Edwards nor his passenger was injured.
Cook said no tickets were issued and alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor. Edwards tweeted: "Got into a fender bender last night, turns out Audi's & rain don't mix to well. I'm good."
Edwards faces trial for driving while intoxicated stemming from a Sept. 21 police stop in New York. He has denied the charges.
