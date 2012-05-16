Police say Chargers legend Junior Seau's home was burglarized

The Oceanside, Calif. home of late San Diego Chargers legend Junior Seau was burglarized last Monday, police told the North County Times.
The Times reported that on May 7, someone forced entry into the house's garage via the dog door. The burglar rummaged through cabinets and stole a bicycle belonging to one of Seau's friends. The bicycle was valued at roughly $500, according to the paper.
Police told the Times no other parts of the home were entered and no other property was taken.
Seau committed suicide on the morning of May 2 by shooting himself in the chest at his home.