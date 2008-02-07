Police release Sean Taylor's autopsy results

MIAMI -- Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor died of a gunshot wound, an autopsy released Thursday unsurprisingly noted.
The report, obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request filed after Taylor's Nov. 27 death, notes a bullet perforated the soft tissues and muscles of the right groin and the right femoral artery, a crucial pathway for blood.
The bullet tore through muscles of Taylor's upper right thigh, according to the report from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner, then exited the leg and entered the athlete's left thigh.
A Miami-Dade police report to the medical examiner identified the weapon as a handgun, possibly a 9mm.
Aside from the bullet wounds and a small abrasion on Taylor's right bicep, no other injuries were noted on the player's body. Toxicology tests found no drugs in Taylor's system.
Police said Taylor was a victim of a botched robbery when he was shot in his bedroom at about 1:46 a.m. on Nov. 26. in the Miami suburb of Palmetto Bay. A day later, at 2:41 a.m., he was placed on life support.
He was pronounced dead at 3:35 a.m. on Nov. 27. The autopsy was performed later that day.
The report notes Taylor's numerous tattoos, including "Donna," the name of his mother, on his left arm and a passage from Psalms with hands folded in prayer and the phrase "God Forgive Me" on his left shoulder and upper left arm.
Charged with first-degree felony murder and armed burglary in Taylor's killing are Charles Wardlow, 18; Jason Mitchell and Venjah Hunte, both 20; and the accused gunman, Eric Rivera, 17. All remain behind bars while awaiting trial.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press