Police investigating death of Saints DE Hargrove's brother

Published: Jun 24, 2011 at 04:34 AM

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Police in southwest Florida are investigating the death of the older brother of New Orleans Saints defensive end Anthony Hargrove.

North Port Police Capt. Robert Estrada says officers responding to a disturbance call around 3:30 a.m. ET on Thursday found 29-year-old Terrence Maurice Hargrove with a stab wound.

Hargrove was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police were awaiting the autopsy results Friday morning. Estrada says investigators were questioning a person of interest, but no additional information was available.

Anthony Hargrove played with the Saints in Super Bowl XLIV. The brothers each played high school football in Florida.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

