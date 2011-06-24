Police investigating death of Saints DE Hargrove's brother

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Police in southwest Florida are investigating the death of the older brother of New Orleans Saints defensive end Anthony Hargrove.
North Port Police Capt. Robert Estrada says officers responding to a disturbance call around 3:30 a.m. ET on Thursday found 29-year-old Terrence Maurice Hargrove with a stab wound.
Hargrove was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police were awaiting the autopsy results Friday morning. Estrada says investigators were questioning a person of interest, but no additional information was available.
Anthony Hargrove played with the Saints in Super Bowl XLIV. The brothers each played high school football in Florida.
