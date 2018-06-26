Police investigating body at Janoris Jenkins' home

Police are investigating a body found at the New Jersey residence of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Tuesday, law enforcement sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Giants sources and other sources who know Jenkins told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero Tuesday that, as far as they were aware, Jenkins is in Florida.
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene, a family friend of Jenkins, The Associated Press reported. Police are investigating the death as a possible strangulation/suffocation incident, Garafolo reported.
Jenkins' older brother, William Jenkins, is understood to be a "person of interest" in the case, Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts told Pelissero. The development comes after William Jenkins was taken into custody for an alleged parole violation early Tuesday morning in Ontario County, New York. Ritts said the Bergen County (N.J.) Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the death, wants to talk to him.
The home, located in Fair Lawn, is about 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium. Janoris Jenkins has listed the home as his residence for two years, according to the AP.
"We are monitoring the matter," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.
Jenkins, 29, is entering his seventh NFL season and his third with the Giants. New York opens training camp July 25.