Around the NFL

Police investigating body at Janoris Jenkins' home

Published: Jun 26, 2018 at 11:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Police are investigating a body found at the New Jersey residence of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Tuesday, law enforcement sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Giants sources and other sources who know Jenkins told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero Tuesday that, as far as they were aware, Jenkins is in Florida.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene, a family friend of Jenkins, The Associated Press reported. Police are investigating the death as a possible strangulation/suffocation incident, Garafolo reported.

Jenkins' older brother, William Jenkins, is understood to be a "person of interest" in the case, Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts told Pelissero. The development comes after William Jenkins was taken into custody for an alleged parole violation early Tuesday morning in Ontario County, New York. Ritts said the Bergen County (N.J.) Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the death, wants to talk to him.

The home, located in Fair Lawn, is about 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium. Janoris Jenkins has listed the home as his residence for two years, according to the AP.

"We are aware of and monitoring the situation," a Giants spokesperson told Pelissero.

"We are monitoring the matter," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Jenkins, 29, is entering his seventh NFL season and his third with the Giants. New York opens training camp July 25.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings plan to fly in Jim Harbaugh for head coaching interview

The Vikings plan to fly in Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday for their vacant head coaching job, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Tom Brady 'still going through the process,' has made no decision on playing future

In his first comments since Saturday's reports that he plans to retire, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday on the Let's Go! podcast that he has yet to make a decision on his playing future.
news

With synergy in mind, Raiders owner Mark Davis pleased to welcome Patriots pairing of head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler

Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are each moving west from Massachusetts to Nevada, and Raiders owner Mark Davis hopes their familiarity from their time working together in New England makes all the difference. After his last two tandems have flopped, Davis is banking on it.
news

Bengals, not Rams, are official home team for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will play at their home building in Super Bowl LVI but aren't the home team against the Cincinnati Bengals. The home team designation for the Super Bowl alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champions.
news

Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'We're gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back'

The Bears have a new leadership group that's bringing a high bar to the Windy City. General manager Ryan Poles spoke with reporters Monday and laid out his plan for the franchise, which includes one important goal: divisional dominance.
news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Working for Rams' Sean McVay was 'best two years of my life'

In Super Bowl LVI, Zac Taylor will face off against the coach and team that propelled him to the Bengals' head-coaching gig: Sean McVay and the L.A. Rams. The Cincinnati coach remembers that experience fondly.
news

John Madden public memorial to be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland on Feb. 14

The Madden Family announced Monday that a public memorial in celebration of Madden's life will be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. PT.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 31

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said TE C.J. Uzomah came out of Sunday's win over the Chiefs with an MCL sprain, calling his outlook "encouraging." It gives Uzomah a chance to play in Super Bowl LVI versus the Rams, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Andy Reid: There's nobody looking at Patrick Mahomes 'cross-eyed' following loss to Bengals

Patrick Mahomes was uncharacteristically off during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed his QB's play Monday.
news

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores among five candidates included in Saints' head coach interviews this week

The Saints aren't wasting any time finding Sean Payton's replacement, and the list of candidates includes a Super Bowl-winning coach. New Orleans interviewed former Eagles coach Doug Pederson on Sunday.
news

Giants coach Brian Daboll embraces developing Daniel Jones: We're trying 'to give him some stability'

Giants' new head football coach Brian Daboll is tasked with rehabbing the career of QB Daniel Jones. In his introductory news conference Monday, Daboll said supporting the 24-year-old signal-caller is priority No. 1.
news

Eric Weddle, retired for two seasons, led Rams in tackles in NFC Championship win over 49ers

The Rams stunningly signed Eric Weddle ahead of their postseason run after injuries to their safety crew left them woefully thin. Equally surprising: He's been a difference-maker in their run to the Super Bowl.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW