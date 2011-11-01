Polian says 0-8 Colts are what record says they are

Published: Nov 01, 2011 at 02:08 PM

Colts vice chairman Bill Polian is angry and he's clearly not afraid to let everyone know about it.

The Colts have faced a perfect storm of issues this season, starting with Peyton Manning's neck injury, that have led to an 0-8 start and chatter the organization would be better off with even more losses to secure the No. 1 overall draft pick.

That's a tough pill to swallow after nine consecutive playoff appearances. Polian, quite candidly, said Tuesday fans have a right to be just as angry as he is.

"I think people have a right to be frustrated, or the right to be angry. I'm angry, to be truthful with you," Polian told the team's official website. "At some point, you have to sit back and coldly assess where you are and what you are. Since we've played eight games, I think we have a pretty good picture of where we are and what we are."

That's a cold slap of reality from the top. Polian added that Bill Parcells' saying "you are what your record says you are" applies to the winless Colts, who continually fail to execute.

"As a football team, I think our talent level, the quality of our head coach, the effort we've given and all of that, certainly is not at the bottom of the barrel," said Polian. "We are a team that does things incorrectly repeatedly, and that has come back to haunt us."

Polian went on to fire off a long list of issues that have plagued the Colts, but also made it a point to back coach Jim Caldwell. If Polian is this angry through eight weeks, there's no telling where his frustration will be in nine more weeks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Week 18 Mailbag

The Sky Sports host answers UK fans questions
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Former LB Lorenzo Alexander on the importance of old-school football in the modern game

Former NFL linebacker and two-time Pro Bowler Lorenzo Alexander joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to tell stories from his time as a player in the league.
news

Who are the NFL's top five wide receivers? Plus, the Matthew Stafford question and my Coach of the Year

Who are the top five wide receivers in the NFL today? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking in a banner year for the position. Plus, a concerning development for one Super Bowl contender, the clear Coach of the Year and a BIG prospect to watch in the national title game.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on 49ers: 'They've had our number ... but they don't have mind control over us'

San Francisco has won the last five meetings with Los Angeles, but the Rams have won their last five games and are looking to clinch the NFC West. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey admits the Niners have "had our number," but his team is going into Sunday "confident."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW