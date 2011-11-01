Polian says 0-8 Colts are what record says they are

The Colts have faced a perfect storm of issues this season, starting with Peyton Manning's neck injury, that have led to an 0-8 start and chatter the organization would be better off with even more losses to secure the No. 1 overall draft pick.
That's a tough pill to swallow after nine consecutive playoff appearances. Polian, quite candidly, said Tuesday fans have a right to be just as angry as he is.
"I think people have a right to be frustrated, or the right to be angry. I'm angry, to be truthful with you," Polian told the team's official website. "At some point, you have to sit back and coldly assess where you are and what you are. Since we've played eight games, I think we have a pretty good picture of where we are and what we are."
That's a cold slap of reality from the top. Polian added that Bill Parcells' saying "you are what your record says you are" applies to the winless Colts, who continually fail to execute.
"As a football team, I think our talent level, the quality of our head coach, the effort we've given and all of that, certainly is not at the bottom of the barrel," said Polian. "We are a team that does things incorrectly repeatedly, and that has come back to haunt us."
Polian went on to fire off a long list of issues that have plagued the Colts, but also made it a point to back coach Jim Caldwell. If Polian is this angry through eight weeks, there's no telling where his frustration will be in nine more weeks.