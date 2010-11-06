Polian ponders Colts' bad luck after Gonzalez lost for season

"He certainly makes up for lots of deficiencies," Polian said. "One of the things we've got to do is protect him, and we're doing a pretty good job of that. Our backup people have stepped up and played very well. The problem is in the case with Gonzo and Mike Hart, we're losing them to injury, too, which makes it difficult. But, in my experience, these things do straighten out over time, so hopefully we'll get a little bit of luck over the second half of the season."