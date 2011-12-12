Polian: Colts can't look to rookie QB for quick fix in 2012

"If we were to take a rookie quarterback and we were to play him, he would struggle. Remember, Peyton was 3-13 his rookie year, and he did not really look like the quarterback that he became until, ironically, this time of year in Baltimore where we lost in a shootout. ... It's going to take any rookie, whether be it Anthony Castonzo or anyone else, one good year to get their feet underneath them. Then you have an offseason program, and then he's really ready to contribute."