 Skip to main content
Advertising

Polamalu second Steeler out of Pro Bowl; Colts' Bethea added

Published: Jan 25, 2008 at 09:54 AM

PITTSBURGH --Steelers safety Troy Polamalu will not play in the Pro Bowl, joining running back Willie Parker as the team's second player to miss the NFL's all-star game.

Polamalu was suffering from a knee sprain when the season ended. A team spokeswoman said Friday that Polamalu will not play in the Feb. 10 game in Honolulu.

Parker, the NFL's leading rusher for much of the season, will not play because he broke his leg in the next-to-last game of the regular season.

Antoine Bethea of Indianapolis will replace Polamalu at strong safety.

The Steelers still have three players on the AFC roster: linebacker James Harrison, guard Alan Faneca and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison and Faneca are starters.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Final top 15 offensive player rankings of the 2023 NFL regular season 

David Carr provides his final ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players from the 2023 regular season. Who claims the No. 1 spot? Which rookies make his list?
news

NFL's most overperforming/underperforming units of 2023 season: Lions' attack shined, Eagles' DBs failed

Looking across the NFL, which units exceeded expectations in 2023? Which ones fell woefully short? Cynthia Frelund spotlights five in each category -- and you can probably figure out where the New England Patriots' passing offense sits.
news

Seahawks hire Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as new head coach

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their next head coach, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.