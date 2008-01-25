Polamalu second Steeler out of Pro Bowl; Colts' Bethea added

PITTSBURGH --Steelers safety Troy Polamalu will not play in the Pro Bowl, joining running back Willie Parker as the team's second player to miss the NFL's all-star game.
Polamalu was suffering from a knee sprain when the season ended. A team spokeswoman said Friday that Polamalu will not play in the Feb. 10 game in Honolulu.
Parker, the NFL's leading rusher for much of the season, will not play because he broke his leg in the next-to-last game of the regular season.
The Steelers still have three players on the AFC roster: linebacker James Harrison, guard Alan Faneca and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison and Faneca are starters.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press