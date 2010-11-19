Polamalu probable for Steelers after returning to practice

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers safety Troy Polamalu returned to practice after sitting out two days with an Achilles' tendon injury and is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.
Also practicing Friday were defensive end Brett Keisel (hamstring), who has missed nearly all of four games, and linebacker Lawrence Timmons (hip). Keisel is listed as questionable, and Timmons is probable.
Left guard Chris Kemoeatu (ankle) also is probable after being held out of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. He went through full practices Thursday and Friday.
Safety Will Allen will miss a second successive game due to a concussion that occurred against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 8.
