 Skip to main content
Advertising

Polamalu probable for Steelers after returning to practice

Published: Nov 19, 2010 at 10:16 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers safety Troy Polamalu returned to practice after sitting out two days with an Achilles' tendon injury and is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

Also practicing Friday were defensive end Brett Keisel (hamstring), who has missed nearly all of four games, and linebacker Lawrence Timmons (hip). Keisel is listed as questionable, and Timmons is probable.

Left guard Chris Kemoeatu (ankle) also is probable after being held out of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. He went through full practices Thursday and Friday.

Safety Will Allen will miss a second successive game due to a concussion that occurred against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Domestic violence charges against Colts TE Andrew Ogletree dismissed

Domestic violence charges against Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree were dismissed Tuesday, according to Hendricks County Courts (Indiana) records.
news

Move the Sticks: Full combine recap - offense; AFC West championship foundation

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024: The original ranking

Here is Gregg Rosenthal's original Top 101 Free Agents of 2024. This is the initial ranking, as it stood before players began to be added/removed.
news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024 ranked by position: Which spots have most/least depth?

Could an NFL team seeking running back help in free agency do any better than Saquon Barkley? Gregg Rosenthal presents his top 101 free agents of 2024, ranked by position.