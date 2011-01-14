Polamalu probable for Ravens-Steelers divisional tilt

Following his second consecutive full practice, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu is listed as probable for Saturday's divisional playoff matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Polamalu is listed with an ankle injury, but also dealt with an Achilles' injury that kept him out of two of the Steelers' final regular-season games. Polamalu returned to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 and will be ready to go Saturday following almost two weeks of rest thanks to the second-seeded Steelers' bye week in the wild-card round.
Cornerback Bryant McFadden also participated fully in Friday's practice and is listed as probable.
As expected, defensive end Aaron Smith is doubtful with a triceps injury.
The Ravens listed three players as questionable, including center Matt Birk, who is dealing with a knee injury and did not participate in Friday's practice.
Linebacker Tavares Gooden (shoulder) and wide receiver Donte Stallworth (illness) are both probable.