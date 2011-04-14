Polamalu, Packers top NFL jersey, merchandise sales lists

Published: Apr 14, 2011 at 10:02 AM

The appearance of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV might have boosted the jersey sales of each team's star player.

Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, who was voted The Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year last season, tops all players on the list of jersey sales made from April 1, 2010 to March 31, 2011, followed by Packers quarterback and Super Bowl XLV MVP Aaron Rodgers, according to NFLShop.com.

In fact, Polamalu and Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (No. 8) are the only players in the top 10 who aren't quarterbacks. That list of signal-callers includes the New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos' Tim Tebow, Philadelphia Eagles' Michael Vick, New England Patriots' Tom Brady, Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo and New York Giants' Eli Manning.

Polamalu also topped the list of the top-10-selling jerseys among women.

Now-retired QB Brett Favre, whom Rodgers replaced in Green Bay, fell to No. 14 in jersey sales after holding the No. 1 spot last year.

The Packers and Steelers also out-sold every other franchise in team merchandise from April to March. Rounding out the top 10 were the Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Patriots, Eagles, Saints, Giants, New York Jets and Colts. According to NFLShop.com, the Packers rose to No. 1 after failing to make the top 10 in merchandise sales the previous year.

