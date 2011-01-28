Polamalu, McFadden among Steelers back at practice Friday

PITTSBURGH -- Cornerback Bryant McFadden, safety Troy Polamalu and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders returned to practice Friday for the first time since the Steelers' AFC Championship Game victory.
McFadden strained his abdomen during the divisional-round victory over the Baltimore Ravens, but he played Sunday against the New York Jets in a diminished role. Sanders, a rookie, has an injured foot. Polamalu has been bothered by an Achilles' tendon injury, but it isn't unusual for the All-Pro to sit out midweek practices.
All three -- as well as left tackle Jonathan Scott (ribs), who hasn't practiced this week -- are listed as probable for the Feb. 6 Super Bowl against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas.
Defensive end Aaron Smith (torn triceps) was limited in practice, as has been the case the past two weeks. Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) and special-teamer Will Allen (knee) didn't participate in any of the three practices this week.
All three are questionable for the Super Bowl, but there are serious doubts if any will be able to play.
