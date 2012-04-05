Poe, Osweiler, Adams headline roller-coaster draft prospects

Nick Perry, DE, USC: The proliferation of the passing game has prompted teams to search high and low for defensive ends with rush skills. Perry is squarely on the radar based on his solid production during his final season at USC and an impressive showing at the combine. But scouts are still struggling with his final grade due to the extended lulls in his play and a lack of pizzazz as a pass rusher. While Perry certainly flashes potential to wreak havoc off the edge, he isn't a lock to come off the board in the first round.