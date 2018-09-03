Podcast: 2018 season superlatives FROM LONDON

A boat filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- detail their first day in London (1:20)! While floating down the River Thames, the heroes discuss the Raiders' most recent moves, including the blockbuster Khalil Mack trade (4:25), Martavis Bryant's release (15:00) new backup QB AJ McCarron (17:30). The heroes then converse about Jerick McKinnon's season-ending injury (18:50), Nick Foles starting against the Falcons (21:00), noteworthy players who were cut (23:20) and finally, season superlatives (32:30).
Saints' Alvin Kamara appointed as NASCAR's first Growth and Engagement Advisor
All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara announced on Sunday that he has partnered with NASCAR and will serve in a pivotal role for the organization moving forward.
This Week in NFL History (June 21 to June 27): HOF QB Bob Griese retires after 14 seasons
Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
NFL community celebrates Father's Day
It's Father's Day, and the NFL community took a moment to celebrate the joyous occasion.
John Harbaugh 'very pleased' with newcomers on Ravens OL, declares LG job 'wide open'
The Ravens will enter 2021 with a reimagined offensive line that saw plenty of changes after trading away a Pro Bowl right tackle and the signing of three free-agent veterans.
NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday
On Saturday, teams from across the NFL are observing Juneteenth and its impact across social media.
Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'
Bucs GM Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless Tom Brady play until he's 50. Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit,. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that.
Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp
Zach Wilson knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll confident Jamal Adams deal will get done: 'We expect him for camp and everything should be fine'
Following a first year in Seattle in which Jamal Adams appeared in his first postseason, a new deal is on the horizon and there's little concern with it coming to fruition, according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
New Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney: 'It took me eight years' to find a teammate like him in Myles Garrett
It's June, prime season for the bliss of a football honeymoon phase, and Jadeveon Clowney has found himself quite a running mate with the Browns: Myles Garrett. After standing out as the physical freak with every team for which he's played in his career, Clowney is no longer alone as a marvelous specimen.
QB Patrick Mahomes wants S Tyrann Mathieu with Chiefs for 'as long as I'm here'
Multi-time Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu has no designs on moving on from Kansas City if he has a say and where he plays will outweigh how much he's paid.
Browns OC Alex Van Pelt: Odell Beckham's return 'is only going to help us'
With Odell Beckham Jr. appearing close to a full return after lightly participating in minicamp this week, it's natural to wonder again how he fits into his team's offensive equation. Specifically, will he make the Browns better?
Aaron Rodgers, Packers dilemma expected to last until start of training camp
There have been no significant developments in the Aaron Rodgers saga for some time now. Thursday marked the end of Packers OTAs, which means the reigning MVP was MIA for the entirety of the team's offseason program. Ian Rapoport reports that a resolution, whatever it might be, likely won't be reached until late July.