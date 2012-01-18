Plot lines run thick on enticing Championship Sunday

In the meantime, we get two conference championships that should be top notch. We have contrasting styles in both games, and a couple of quarterbacks who seem to have to prove their mettle and worth on a weekly basis (Joe Flacco and Alex Smith). If those two come up big -- particularly Smith, who's fresh off a career-best game against New Orleans -- then you have to like the chances of that Harbaugh Bowl rematch coming to fruition.