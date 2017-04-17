Plenty of Rams potentially switching positions in 2017

The arrival of a new coaching staff means potentially new positions for some of the Rams' more notable players. According to the team's official site, 2014 second-round pick Lamarcus Joyner will be taking reps at free safety this offseason while 2014 fourth-round pick Maurice Alexander will bump over to strong safety to fill the void left by T.J. McDonald.
Robert Quinn, a 2011 first-round pick currently signed through 2019, is already listed as an outside linebacker instead of defensive end (an obvious move now that Wade Phillips is running a 3-4 scheme) while 2014 No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson will likely compete for the right tackle job. The addition of Pro Bowler Andrew Whitworth placed the left tackle spot on lockdown.
"I think we've got some good depth up front and I'm excited to see how these guys process that information and then translate it to the grass once we get the OTAs started in Phase III," new head coach Sean McVay said.
While this is not the same type of hostile takeover we saw when Howie Roseman regained control of the roster in Philadelphia, the new Rams' staff is not afraid to re-imagine what is left of the Jeff Fisher era. This season could represent the final straw for Robinson and a handful of other Rams who have failed to produce a winning season in recent years. A new staff means freeing the team from ties to the past.
How it turns out from here remains to be seen. The Rams have an uphill climb and no first-round draft pick to aid in the transition. So for now, they're going to make the most out of some second-hand parts.