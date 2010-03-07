Plenty of quality players remain on the free-agent market

Many of the top players already have struck deals since the free-agency signing period began Friday, but some notable names remain available.
Keep in mind that many players under contract are due significant bonuses over the next few months. Some of them will be released instead of being paid the bonus, and that will sweeten the free-agent pool with some attractive players. Expect at least a dozen veterans to join the free-agent ranks, much like running backs Thomas Jones, LaDainian Tomlinson and Brian Westbrook have of late.
Here are my top 25 remaining free agents:
1. Thomas Jones, RB, New York Jets: Jones rushed for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He's a leader, has toughness and still is a 1,000-yard-caliber rusher.
2. Ryan Clark, FS, Pittsburgh Steelers: One of the smartest free safeties still young enough to play out a contract, he had three interceptions last season.
3. Darren Sharper, FS, New Orleans Saints: Age (34) is against him, but his production is second to none. He tied for the league lead with nine interceptions last season and scored three defensive touchdowns.
4. Kevin Mawae, C, Tennessee Titans: Age (39) is against him, but he was a Pro Bowl player last season. He could start for most teams in the NFL right now.
5. LaDainian Tomlinson, RB, San Diego Chargers: He might not be the "bell cow" he once was, but he still can rush for 1,000 yards and catch 50 passes.
6. Leigh Bodden, CB, New England Patriots: With Dunta Robinson off the market, he's the best corner available, and someone needs to snag him before the Patriots re-sign him.
7. Jamal Williams, NT, San Diego Chargers: He has medical history to overcome, but as a two-down player in a 3-4 defense, he's still a force. The Chargers want him back.
8. Kevin Faulk, RB, New England Patriots: It might be a little high for this situational running back, but ask the teams that play New England about his ability. The Patriots will re-sign him.
9. Jake Delhomme, QB, Carolina Panthers: Say what you want about him, but he's worth $3 million per year as a solid backup, and he can win games off the bench.
10. Derrick Mason, WR, Baltimore Ravens: His 2009 statistics -- 73 receptions for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns -- speak volumes. Age (36) is an issue, but he's still a solid No. 2 receiver on a good team.
11. Brian Westbrook, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Medical problems are the top concern, but he would fit well as a replacement for Chester Taylor in Minnesota.
12. Antonio Bryant, WR, Tampa bay Buccaneers: With Nate Burleson now off the market, teams will turn their attention to Bryant. He averaged 15.4 yards per catch last season.
13. Ben Watson, TE, New England Patriots: A vertical-threat tight end is hard to find, and a guy trained by Tom Brady is even better. Watson averaged 13.9 yards per catch last season and had five touchdowns.
14. Jarvis Green, DE, New England Patriots: The run on defensive ends in the first three days leaves Green atop most boards. He's a rotation player but solid.
15. Bobbie Williams, G, Cincinnati Bengals: He's a starting guard that the Bengals should try to re-sign this week. Teams needing a starter should hurry.
16. Neil Rackers, K, Arizona Cardinals: Ten teams could upgrade their kicking situation with Rackers. He missed only one field-goal attempt during the 2009 regular season.
17. Keith Bulluck, LB, Tennessee Titans: Teams must wait on his injury rehabilitation, but he's still very much a starting linebacker. The Titans' youth movement could exclude him.
18. Terrell Owens, WR, Buffalo Bills: T.O. is a mercenary soldier in the NFL. He kept his mouth shut last season and averaged 15.1 yards per catch with five touchdowns.
19. Chester Pitts, G, Houston Texans: He's another plug-in guard who's receiving some action this week.
20. Brodney Pool, FS, Cleveland Browns: Because he's a restricted fee agent with no tag, he's really an unrestricted free agent who could start in the NFL.
21. Jason Taylor, DE/LB, Miami Dolphins: Age (35) is an issue, and he probably will just return to the Dolphins, but he did have seven sacks last season and deserves to be on this list.
22. Shayne Graham, K, Cincinnati Bengals: He's another kicker who would be an upgrade for many teams. He led the Bengals in scoring last season with 97 points.
23. Larry Johnson, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: Once a great back, he now looks like a one-to-two-down player. He could complement a speedy outside back.
24. Bryan Robinson, DT, Arizona Cardinals: A starting nose tackle is hard to find. In a rotation, he would be fine.
25. Joey Porter, LB, Miami Dolphins: The veteran still could supply a team looking for situational pass rushing in a 3-4 defense.