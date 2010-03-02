Plenty of QB questions to go around, but not a lot of answers ... yet

That has led to speculation that the Cards might be interested in selecting a quarterback with the 26th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, although it's unlikely that either of the only two players at the position projected for the first round (Oklahoma's Sam Bradford or Notre Dame's Jimmy Clausen) would still be on the board. Even if one were to slide that far, it's unlikely he would do anything but watch as a rookie. That probably would be the case regardless of which team does the picking.