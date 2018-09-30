Plenty of blame to go around for Giants' ugly 1-3 start to season

Shurmur allowed later that perhaps the Giants need to do some things differently. The hard truth is that there are no massive changes to be made. At 37, Manning can still complete passes when he has time and the offense is in rhythm, as it was early in the game and then late, when the Saints were protecting their lead. But he also sails some passes and sometimes holds the ball too long. The Giants saw the flashes of his old self last season as a sign that, with the right talent around him, he could again be the kind of quarterback who took them to two Super Bowls. But his struggles are more rule than aberration, and the offensive line is simply not good enough to give him the time he now needs to excel and to get the ball to Beckham. The O-line is also not good enough to give Barkley space to get into the open. That means that two of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers are rendered moot.