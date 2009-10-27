Pledge to 'PLAY 60' for chance to help 'kick off' Super Bowl XLIV

Published: Oct 27, 2009 at 07:54 AM

Don't just go to the Super Bowl... be a part of the Super Bowl.

Moments before Super Bowl XLIV kicks off, one lucky kid (age 6-13) will hand the game ball to an official on the field in front of more than 72,000 fans and a worldwide television audience. Super Bowl XLIV will be played at Land Shark Stadium in Miami, Florida, on February 7, 2010, and will be broadcast on CBS. The winner also will be profiled on Cartoon Network, the exclusive promotional partner for the NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest.

Young fans may enter the NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest online at NFLRUSH.com, the NFL's official website for kids, through December 9, 2009. To be eligible, they must pledge to be active for 60 minutes a day and answer two questions about the importance of health and fitness.

The winner will be selected by a panel of NFL players committed to 'playing 60' every day, including New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The grand prize includes a trip for four to Super Bowl XLIV and a hotel room for seven days/six nights. During last year's NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest, more than 20,000 children registered for the chance to be a part of the Super Bowl by pledging to 'play 60.'

As the exclusive promotional partner of NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest, Cartoon Network will also be promoting the contest across all linear and digital platforms, including CartoonNetwork.com, a premiere youth entertainment destination.

NFL PLAY 60 challenges kids across the country to get active for 60 minutes a day. At NFLRUSH.com, the NFL's official website for kids, youngsters can set fitness goals, get tips from NFL pros and share ideas for staying active for 60 minutes a day.

About Cartoon Network: Cartoon Network has long been a leader, as well as committed participant, in pro-social initiatives that motivate and empower kids to lead active and healthy lifestyles. Part of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. the ad-supported cable service, currently seen in more than 97 million U.S. homes and 166 countries around the world, offers the best in original, acquired and classic entertainment for youth and families and is now available in HD.

