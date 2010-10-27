 Skip to main content
Pledge to 'Play 60' could net a trip to Super Bowl XLV

Published: Oct 27, 2010

Kids May Enter 'NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest' on NFLRUSH.com for a Chance to be On-Field at Super Bowl XLV and be featured on Cartoon Network and in USA WEEKEND Magazine

Commit to being active, and you could be a part of the Super Bowl.

Moments before Super Bowl XLV kicks off, one lucky kid (age 6-13) will hand the game ball to an official on the field in front of 90,000-plus fans and a worldwide television audience. Super Bowl XLV will be played at Cowboys Stadium in North Texas on Feb. 6, 2011, and will be broadcast on FOX. The winner also will be profiled on Cartoon Network, the exclusive youth media partner for the NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest, and in USA WEEKEND Magazine.

Young fans may enter the NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest online at NFLRUSH.com, the NFL's official website for kids, through Dec. 8, 2010. To be eligible, they must pledge to be active for 60 minutes a day and answer two questions about the importance of health and fitness.

The winner will be selected by a panel of NFL players committed to 'playing 60' every day, including New Orleans Saints quarterback and Super Bowl XLIV MVP DREW BREES. The grand prize includes a trip for four to Super Bowl XLV, a hotel room for seven days/six nights, and a trip to Cartoon Network's Hall of Game sports awards show in February. During last year's NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest, more than 20,000 children registered for the chance to be a part of the Super Bowl by pledging to 'play 60.'

In addition to the grand prize winner of the NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest, 33 first place winners will be selected and will receive two tickets to an NFL game, an NFL PLAY 60 prize pack, and the new EA SPORTS Active NFL Training Camp.

As the exclusive youth media partner of the NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest, Cartoon Network will also be promoting the contest across all linear and digital platforms, including CartoonNetwork.com, a premiere youth entertainment destination.

NFL PLAY 60 challenges kids across the country to get active for 60 minutes a day. At NFLRUSH.com, the NFL's official website for kids, youngsters can pledge to play 60, get tips from NFL pros and share ideas for staying active for 60 minutes a day.



