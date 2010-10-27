Pledge to 'Play 60' could net a trip to Super Bowl XLV

Moments before Super Bowl XLV kicks off, one lucky kid (age 6-13) will hand the game ball to an official on the field in front of 90,000-plus fans and a worldwide television audience. Super Bowl XLV will be played at Cowboys Stadium in North Texas on Feb. 6, 2011, and will be broadcast on FOX. The winner also will be profiled on Cartoon Network, the exclusive youth media partner for the NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest, and in USA WEEKEND Magazine.