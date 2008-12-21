Playoff teams need to order up some Mo, but hold the Jack

Jackass factor? Did somebody say "T.O.?" You can pretty much set your watch to this clown's meltdowns. He is the closest thing in the NFL to a spoiled kid crying because he covets his sibling's Christmas present -- in this case, Jason Witten's apparent chemistry on and off the field with Tony Romo. Now, in T.O.'s defense, I must say that I don't recall Witten ever sobbing on camera in defense of Romo, so I guess he wins the rapid-cycling award, but at the end of the day it's the same lament we heard from Owens in San Francisco and Philly -- I want more catches, I want all the attention, and I am not to blame when things go badly. Unfortunately for Sir Whines-A-Lot, this time his disruptive methodology is facing a unique challenge -- in Dallas, he plays for a team that has other guys who can get open and catch the ball. Witten's a given, but hey, Roy Williams, this means you! Time to step up to the paycheck and deliver.