Playoff table set: Peyton Manning sparks Denver; Jets melt down

Manning had practiced as a backup this past week -- the first time he was active as a backup since he was a freshman for the Tennessee Volunteers -- and also spent some time denying a report linking him to HGH use in pro sports, a story that clearly infuriated him. And on Sunday, he was on the sideline, talking to Osweiler occasionally as those turnovers added up. In his prime, before Manning had the neck injury that forced him to adjust how he cared for his body, he was loath to give up even one practice snap, and on the rare occasions when he was pulled from a game to rest -- when the Colts had already wrapped up their playoff position, for instance -- he was angry. But on Sunday, there he was, the most famous backup in football history, watching the tipped balls and bad breaks go against Osweiler, watching the offense grind to a standstill again, in the last chance the Broncos had to get it on track before the playoffs begin. After the fifth turnover, early in the third quarter, Osweiler pulled on a cap and Manning began his warmup throws. The cameras found him.