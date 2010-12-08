Playoff spots within reach for Patriots, Steelers, Jets, Falcons

NEW YORK -- The division-leading New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons, and the second-place New York Jets can clinch playoff berths this weekend.
NFL Playoff Picture 2010
The Patriots (10-2) would do so simply with a victory over the Chicago Bears. The Patriots also would get in if the Miami Dolphins (6-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (7-5) both lose or tie, or if the Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts (6-6) both lose or tie.
The Steelers (9-3) need a variety of scenarios, all of them requiring a win over the Cincinnati Bengals except one, in which a tie and losses or ties by the Dolphins, Oakland Raiders (6-6) and San Diego Chargers (6-6), and an Indianapolis loss would do.
The Falcons must beat the Carolina Panthers and have any two of the Giants (8-4), Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) and Green Bay Packers lose (8-4). A Falcons tie and losses by the Giants, Eagles, Packers and a loss or tie by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) also would work for Atlanta.
