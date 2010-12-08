Playoff spots within reach for Patriots, Steelers, Jets, Falcons

Published: Dec 08, 2010 at 06:39 AM

NEW YORK -- The division-leading New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons, and the second-place New York Jets can clinch playoff berths this weekend.

NFL Playoff Picture 2010

   Would your team be in or out of the playoffs if the season ended today? Find out who's in, who they'd play and who's on the outside looking in. 
  [**More ...**](http://www.nfl.com/goto?id=09000d5d81c2d42c)

The Patriots (10-2) would do so simply with a victory over the Chicago Bears. The Patriots also would get in if the Miami Dolphins (6-6) and Jacksonville Jaguars (7-5) both lose or tie, or if the Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts (6-6) both lose or tie.

The Steelers (9-3) need a variety of scenarios, all of them requiring a win over the Cincinnati Bengals except one, in which a tie and losses or ties by the Dolphins, Oakland Raiders (6-6) and San Diego Chargers (6-6), and an Indianapolis loss would do.

The Falcons must beat the Carolina Panthers and have any two of the Giants (8-4), Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) and Green Bay Packers lose (8-4). A Falcons tie and losses by the Giants, Eagles, Packers and a loss or tie by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) also would work for Atlanta.

The Jets need a win over the Dolphins and losses or ties by the Chargers and Jaguars, or Chargers and Colts. A Jets tie and losses by San Diego and Indianapolis, plus a loss or tie by Oakland would do it, too.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Rams OC Mike LaFleur: 'I can't wait to start building' relationship with QB Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is excited to work and build a relationship with quarterback Matthew Stafford after a year of QB inefficiency with the New York Jets.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses diversity efforts, state of officiating ahead of Super Bowl LVII

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of key league issues -- including diversity efforts, officiating and player health and safety -- during his news conference on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023: Predicting five modern-era inductees

Adam Rank predicts five modern-era inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. Is Darrelle Revis a lock? Who else makes the cut?

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Lombardi on the way

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a Super Bowl edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE