Playoff picture rounding into shape in GameDay Morning league

As we start the second half of the fantasy football season, the cream is rising to the top in the NFL GameDay Morning league. The interesting part? The league's Division 2 seems to be a bit cream-heavy. That should make for a great finish to the regular year.
Thanks to a loss last week, Michael Fabiano's Stallions are in a three-way tie atop his division. That means wins become even more valuable down the stretch. He starts that stretch run against Marshall Faulk, who has some key players back from bye weeks. But Faulk also has big question marks in Christian Ponder, Daniel Thomas (hamstring injury) and Victor Cruz.
Predicted outcome: The Stallions gallop back with a big win to stay with the herd.
This had to be the week Rich Eisen (Kukars) was dreading -- the Aaron Rodgers bye week. The rest of the roster will likely struggle to replace that production and it could be a pretty low-scoring week. That's good news for Steve Mariucci's militia, who can put together back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Provided, of course, Philip Rivers comes to play on Monday night.
Predicted outcome: The Militia puts a major dent in The Kukars' fading playoff hopes.
Well looky here, Warren Sapp is back at the top of his division and starting to get hot again. It doesn't hurt that the Matt Stafford-Calvin Johnson combination has been as unstoppable as any in the league. Against the Denver secondary, it could be enough to propel Fighting 99 Champ to a win over Stacey Dales.
Predicted outcome: The Champ is back and setting himself up for the playoffs.
Locked in a three-way tie, Elliot Harrison (Smashiitis) needs a win to keep pace. Except that he's stuck in bye week hell with seven players off this week. That could make him easy pickings for Lombardi on Broadway, who is in search of his second consecutive win and a chance to play spoiler.
Predicted outcome: The neon lights are bright on Broadway yet again.
Kurt Warner's Krew is very much in line for a playoff berth, but first he needs to get past a recently resurgent group of Play Makers. It should be an interesting quarterback battle between Eli Manning and Tom Brady, but the depth of the Krew should be too much in the end.
Predicted outcome: The Krew stays in the playoff race with a key win.
Alex Flanagan has been a powerhouse all season and that probably won't change this week with Drew Brees and Ray Rice facing very favorable matchups. It'll be another bump in a rough road for Jason La Canfora's Reducers who will need a lot of breakout performances to pull the upset.
Predicted outcome: It will be a Flantastic day from start to finish.
