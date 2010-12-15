Playoff hopeful Bucs can't afford loss to Lions

The storyline
Say what you want about the Bucs not being a true playoff contender, but they find a way to beat every lesser team they face, and Josh Freeman usually does it in ubiquitous fashion.
Why you should watch
Ndamukong Suh vs. LeGarrette Blount in a matchup of two of the league's elite rookies. Could the Lions finally win a road game for the first time in nearly three years? Could the Bucs jump up in the playoff picture if the Bears/Packers/Giants slip?
Did you know?
Suh leads all rookies with eight sacks. ... Detroit's Brandon Pettigrew is tied for second among tight ends with 62 catches. ... Buccaneers wideout Mike Williams leads all rookies with 784 receiving yards. ... Tampa Bay's Kellen Winslow has at least three catches in 10 consecutive games.