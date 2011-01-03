Playoff field set, but some teams can already call it a season

In order for the Jets to win in the playoffs, they will need more than just Brad Smith on offense or special teams. New York needs to force turnovers and it will need to wake up Bart Scott, Jason Taylor and Calvin Pace. When the defensive scheme does not apply pressure on the passer, then guys must win their one-on-one matchups and, right now, they have not been productive in this area. The Jets went to the AFC title game last season with a dominating defense and running game. At this point, they are not dominating in either area.