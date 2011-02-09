Players who could be hit with the franchise tag

With the current labor negotiations ongoing, what will it mean for the franchise tag if a new CBA isn't reached by the March 3 deadline?
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora has tackled that issue in depth, but here is a rundown of notable players who could be hit with the tag beginning Thursday, regardless of the future labor situation:
What does it all mean?
The current CBA expires soon, but that won't stop teams from applying the franchise tag this month. Jason La Canfora says it could prove to be symbolic, if nothing else. More...
Michael Vick, QB, Eagles: He will get franchised next week at the latest, according to a team source.
Peyton Manning, QB, Colts: He will get franchised without a new deal. The sides are exchanging proposals and making progress toward a long-term contract, according to league sources.
LaMarr Woodley, OLB, Steelers: We've been reporting since the March owners meetings that the sides would not agree on long-term deal. But team sources said he will be franchised, then they'll work out a new deal after a new CBA.
Haloti Ngata, DT, Ravens: He will be franchised, according to team and league sources, and Baltimore will work to lock him up as soon as a new CBA is reached.
Tamba Hali, OLB, Chiefs: Both sides have exchanged proposals since the Senior Bowl last month. He's expected to be franchised if they can't strike a deal, according to a league source.
Marcedes Lewis, TE, Jaguars: Jacksonville is working on an extension. If they can't get it done in time, they are prepared to franchise him, according to a team source.
Ray Edwards, DE, Vikings: He will not be franchised. Instead Minnesota is considering WR Sidney Rice, according to league sources.
Aubrayo Franklin, DT, 49ers: Team officials have held internal discussions about franchising him for a second consecutive year, but they have not finalized a decision, according to league sources.