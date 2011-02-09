Players who could be hit with the franchise tag

Published: Feb 09, 2011 at 01:30 PM

With the current labor negotiations ongoing, what will it mean for the franchise tag if a new CBA isn't reached by the March 3 deadline?

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora has tackled that issue in depth, but here is a rundown of notable players who could be hit with the tag beginning Thursday, regardless of the future labor situation:

What does it all mean?

The current CBA expires soon, but that won't stop teams from applying the franchise tag this month. Jason La Canfora says it could prove to be symbolic, if nothing else. More...

» Second day of CBA talks canceled

Michael Vick, QB, Eagles: He will get franchised next week at the latest, according to a team source.

Peyton Manning, QB, Colts: He will get franchised without a new deal. The sides are exchanging proposals and making progress toward a long-term contract, according to league sources.

Vincent Jackson, WR, Chargers: He's expected to be franchised, according to league sources.

LaMarr Woodley, OLB, Steelers: We've been reporting since the March owners meetings that the sides would not agree on long-term deal. But team sources said he will be franchised, then they'll work out a new deal after a new CBA.

Haloti Ngata, DT, Ravens: He will be franchised, according to team and league sources, and Baltimore will work to lock him up as soon as a new CBA is reached.

Logan Mankins, G, Patriots: He's expected to be franchised, according to league sources.

Tamba Hali, OLB, Chiefs: Both sides have exchanged proposals since the Senior Bowl last month. He's expected to be franchised if they can't strike a deal, according to a league source.

David Harris, LB, Jets: New York plans to franchise him, according to a league source.

Marcedes Lewis, TE, Jaguars: Jacksonville is working on an extension. If they can't get it done in time, they are prepared to franchise him, according to a team source.

Zach Miller, TE, Raiders: He's expected to be franchised, according to a league source.

Ray Edwards, DE, Vikings: He will not be franchised. Instead Minnesota is considering WR Sidney Rice, according to league sources.

Aubrayo Franklin, DT, 49ers: Team officials have held internal discussions about franchising him for a second consecutive year, but they have not finalized a decision, according to league sources.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers TE George Kittle (calf) to be placed on injured reserve

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (calf) will miss at least three games once being placed on injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) placed on injured reserve

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) will miss a minimum of three games after being placed on injured reserve on Saturday. 
news

Bills, CB Taron Johnson agree to three-year, $24 million contract extension

Taron Johnson﻿ has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 9

Joe Mixon (ankle) was put through a workout this morning and is trending toward playing "in some capacity" on Sunday against the Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW