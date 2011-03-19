Players respond to Goodell: 'Your statements are false'

The NFLPA also said that the final offer "did not come until 12:30 (ET) on Friday, and when we examined it, we found it was worse than the proposal the NFL had made the prior week, when we agreed to extend the mediation. At that point, it became clear to everyone that the NFL had no intention to make a good faith effort to resolve these issues in collective bargaining and the owners were determined to carry out the lockout strategy they decided on in 2007."