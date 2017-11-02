Players react to Deshaun Watson injury news

The news of the injury prompted an outpouring of sympathy and well wishes from the NFL community and other athletes.
New Raiders CB Jack Jones on Patriots' release: 'I would say it wasn't the best fit'
Former Patriots cornerback Jack Jones arrived to meet his new squad, the Raiders, on Wednesday and admitted his release from New England didn't sit well with him.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers will have final say on potential return in 2023
Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday he'll defer to Aaron Rodgers when the time comes to make a final decision on his return status from a torn Achilles.
Panthers HC Frank Reich taking back play-calling duties after giving them to OC Thomas Brown
Frank Reich announced he's resuming offensive play-calling duties starting this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers head coach said the move is not a reflection of offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.
Week 11 NFL injury report for 2023 season
NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start vs. Steelers after Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start this Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers with Deshaun Watsonout for the rest of the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday.
Texans running back Devin Singletary, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb highlight Players of the Week
Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Houston running back Devin Singletary highlight NFL's weekly honor roll.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 15
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to have season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder., the team announced on Wednesday.
DT Javon Hargrave: 49ers let guard down after 5-0 start
After the Niners got back on track this past Sunday to end a three-game skid, DT Javon Hargrave admitted that San Francisco let its guard down after a dominant 5-0 start.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'pissed off' about blown deep shots
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he's "pissed off" about blown deep throws in the first 10 weeks of the 2023 NFL season.
Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) expected to start vs. Lions
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) is expected to start Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, assuming Wednesday's practice goes well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.