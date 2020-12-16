Around the NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Rams RB Cam Akers lead Players of the Week

Published: Dec 16, 2020 at 08:29 AM
Lamar Jackson most certainly left a lasting impression with his heroics in a sensational 47-42 Monday Night Football win over the Cleveland Browns.

The leading candidate for game of the year is still being buzzed about and the Baltimore Ravens quarterback's performance is one of the leading talking points.

Jackson's provided more topic for conversation as his clutch performance garnered AFC Offensive Player of the Week, upon the weekly unveiling of the weekly awards Wednesday morning.

Jackson contributed three total touchdowns to the Ravens' win. He rushed for a pair of touchdowns as part of a 124-yard rushing effort on nine carries, producing a stellar 13.8 yards-per-carry average. His most dramatic score came on a 44-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter after he ran out from the locker room following a bout with cramps. On top of the TD toss, Jackson was 11-for-17 for 163 yards through the air.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore garnered AFC Defensive Player of the Week following Indy's 44-27 victory Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Moore made plays throughout to highlight another strong defensive effort for the Colts, as he tallied five tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week went to Denver Broncos punt returner Diontae Spencer﻿. Spencer's dramatics played a huge role in Denver earning a 32-27 win over the Carolina Panthers as he turned in an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Over in the NFC, Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Cam Akers﻿' breakout showing on Thursday night in L.A.'s 24-3 win over the New England Patriots netted him NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Akers ran roughshod over the Pats, compiling 171 rushing yards on 29 carries (5.9 average) along with a pair of catches for 23 yards.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick had one of the greatest defensive performances in franchise history and picked up NFC Defensive Player of the Week in the process. Reddick racked up a Cardinals single-game record five sacks in Arizona's 26-7 win over the New York Giants. Plus, he added an eye-popping three forced fumbles.

Washington Football Team punter Tress Way continued his excellent campaign and earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Way averaged 49.8 yards on eight punts in Washington's 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers. With the Washington offense struggling, Way helped the squad win the battle of field position as he had a long of 58 yards and one inside the 20.

