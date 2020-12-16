Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Rams RB Cam Akers lead Players of the Week

Jackson contributed three total touchdowns to the Ravens' win. He rushed for a pair of touchdowns as part of a 124-yard rushing effort on nine carries, producing a stellar 13.8 yards-per-carry average. His most dramatic score came on a 44-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter after he ran out from the locker room following a bout with cramps. On top of the TD toss, Jackson was 11-for-17 for 163 yards through the air.