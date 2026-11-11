Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Packers QB Jordan Love highlight Players of the Week

Owner of the two longest kicks in NFL history, Little didn't need to break out his big boot in Thursday's win over the Ravens. However, he braved the rainy elements to stack up 15 points in the 33-10 win. Little was perfect on seven kicks, ending his busy night with three extra points in three tries and four field goals (36 yards, 45, 47, 33) in just as many attempts. This is Little's second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor. His first was also in Week 9, coming last year when he converted the longest field goal in league chronicle.