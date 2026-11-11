Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Packers QB Jordan Love highlight Players of the Week
Who were the NFL’s top stars in Week 9? Each Wednesday, the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Stroud was a force on Sunday, lighting up the Chargers during the Texans' runaway 44-22 victory. The 2023 first-rounder matched a career high set in his rookie campaign with five touchdown passes as he completed 21 of 35 throws (60%) for 384 yards, one interception and a 125.5 rating. Stroud earned his fifth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week, with his first coming the first time he threw for five scores back in Week 9, 2023.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Love was outstanding in the Packers' 45-27 rout of the Patriots. Rising into the MVP conversation, Love completed 79.3% of his 29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He had four total TDs, adding a rushing score, as well.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
The seven-time Pro Bowler and now four-time AFC Defensive Player of the Week awoke from a relatively quiet season with a stellar Sunday in the Chiefs' 35-12 thumping of the Jets. Jones posted four tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass breakup and two sacks. Prior to Week 9, Jones had half a sack on the season.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has been bestowed with his first accolade in what could be a first season filled with awards. The AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year contender piled up 12 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble as his Giants delivered a 19-11 win Sunday against the host Eagles.
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AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Owner of the two longest kicks in NFL history, Little didn't need to break out his big boot in Thursday's win over the Ravens. However, he braved the rainy elements to stack up 15 points in the 33-10 win. Little was perfect on seven kicks, ending his busy night with three extra points in three tries and four field goals (36 yards, 45, 47, 33) in just as many attempts. This is Little's second AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor. His first was also in Week 9, coming last year when he converted the longest field goal in league chronicle.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
On an off-day of sorts for the Lions, Bates was perfectly efficient, scoring 13 points in Detroit's 19-9 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Bates made his single extra point try and was good on each of his four field goal attempts.