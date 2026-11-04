Bengals WR Tee Higgins, Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier highlight Players of the Week
Who were the NFL’s top stars in Week 8? Each Wednesday, the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
After a monster Sunday in which he hauled in 10 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns during the Bengals' 43-36 overtime win against the Titans, Higgins earned his first-ever AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. The 2025 Pro Bowler had a 17-yard TD catch in the third quarter and an 18-yard score with 3:46 to go that sent the game to OT. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who had six total TDs on Sunday, has nine Player of the Week nods, and Cincy teammate Ja'Marr Chase, who had 11 grabs for 141 yards and a TD versus Tennessee, has five POTW honors. Now, Higgins has earned a long-awaited first accolade of his own.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
With the Arizona running back ranks depleted, Allgeier stepped up in a huge way during the Cardinals' 33-30 overtime victory against the Cowboys on Sunday. Allgeier's spectacular 63-yard touchdown run keyed a performance in which he had 147 rushing yards on just 11 carries (13.3 yards per carry), along with five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. The former Falcons back has now earned his first career Player of the Week nod.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
In just his second NFL start, Lane garnered his first career interception and made it one to remember. Lane's 92-yard pick-six was perhaps the brightest highlight of the Jaguars' 42-7 win over the Colts on Sunday. The pick wasn't Lane's only contribution, however, as the 2025 sixth-round pick recorded four tackles and three pass breakups en route to his first Player of the Week honor.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
In a torrential Tampa Bay 16-0 win over Atlanta, Anzalone was a catalyst in the shutout victory. The former Lions linebacker earned his first career Player of the Week award after posting two interceptions, six tackles, two passes defensed and one tackle for loss.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Laube recorded the NFL's first kickoff return for a touchdown this season in his Raiders' 38-33 win over the Jets on Sunday. Laube's KR TD was the first of his career and also the first for the Raiders franchise since 2011.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
As the Lions knocked the Vikings from the ranks of the unbeaten on Sunday, Fox played a pivotal role in Detroit's 19-15 win. Fox punted four times, averaging 46.5 yards per boot and placing three punts inside the 20-yard line. For his performance, Fox has earned his second career NFC Special Teams Player of the Week accolade, with his first coming in Week 3 of 2024.