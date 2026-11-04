Bengals WR Tee Higgins, Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier highlight Players of the Week

After a monster Sunday in which he hauled in 10 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns during the Bengals' 43-36 overtime win against the Titans, Higgins earned his first-ever AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. The 2025 Pro Bowler had a 17-yard TD catch in the third quarter and an 18-yard score with 3:46 to go that sent the game to OT. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who had six total TDs on Sunday, has nine Player of the Week nods, and Cincy teammate Ja'Marr Chase, who had 11 grabs for 141 yards and a TD versus Tennessee, has five POTW honors. Now, Higgins has earned a long-awaited first accolade of his own.