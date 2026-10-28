Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Falcons QB Michael Penix highlight Players of the Week
Who were the NFL’s top stars in Week 7? Each Wednesday, the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Burrow's showing Sunday -- or perhaps more accurately, his performance in the second half -- propelled the Bengals to a 35-13 come-from-behind win. Joey B completed 73.3% of his passes (22 of 30) for 292 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Each of Burrow's TD tosses, which went to four Bengals players, came in the second half, as did all 35 of his team's points. Burrow has now earned nine career AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Penix and the Falcons knocked the 49ers from the ranks of the undefeateds in a 29-20 upset on Sunday. The 2024 first-rounder was sensational in the process, precise to the tune of completing 25 of 34 passes (73.5%) for 213 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 118.9 rating. It added up to the third-year signal-caller notching his first career NFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade.
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AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Singleton was all over the field Sunday, grounding the Cardinals in the Broncos' 30-16 victory. Singleton posted an eye-popping 19 tackles on the afternoon and added a sack. The inspirational backer has now earned his first career AFC Defensive Player of the Week nod.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Cashman spearheaded the latest weekly installment of the Vikings' defensive domination, as Minnesota defeated Indianapolis, 16-10. Cashman was a wreaker of havoc in multiple ways, posting a game-high 12 tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups, three QB hits and two tackles for loss.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
The Bengals' comeback win over the Ravens wasn't all about Joe Burrow and the offense. Rehkow was tremendous on Sunday. He punted four times, with three coming to rest inside the 10-yard line and one inside the 5. Baltimore's average starting field position was the 6.8-yard line as Rehkow averaged 46 yard per punt, with a long of 56 yards.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
In a razor-thin 20-17 Lions' win over the Packers on Sunday, Wonnum's outstretched paw proved massive in the victory. Wonnum deflected a go-ahead field goal attempt by the Packers' Trey Smack with just 3:25 remaining in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 17. Detroit drove down the field for a game-winning field goal of its own on the ensuing drive.