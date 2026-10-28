Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Falcons QB Michael Penix highlight Players of the Week

Burrow's showing Sunday -- or perhaps more accurately, his performance in the second half -- propelled the Bengals to a 35-13 come-from-behind win. Joey B completed 73.3% of his passes (22 of 30) for 292 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Each of Burrow's TD tosses, which went to four Bengals players, came in the second half, as did all 35 of his team's points. Burrow has now earned nine career AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.